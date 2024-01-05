America Ferrera Discusses Bond With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Costars

America Ferrera is still feeling incredibly close to her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars more than 15 years after the last movie came out.

The 39-year-old Barbie actress shared the screen with Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn in the hit movies, the last of which premiered in 2008.

All these years later, the quartet is still closely bonded. So much so that Blake, Alexis and Amber stepped out to show America some love at a Barbie screening in December.

America opened up about what that meant to her and the group’s friendship in a recent interview.

Read more about the group’s bond…

“I mean, they’re my girls. I feel so incredibly lucky that I’ve had this sisterhood in real life because we all grew up together and we grew up in the same industry and we’ve all seen each other through so many life moments and career moments and ups and downs,” America gushed about her pals to ET while on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday night (January 4).

She continued, saying, “To have a friendship, 20 years later, that is really incredibly supportive and meaningful, it just feels like such a gift and I love them each so deeply, and there is something about like, when our forces combine.”

Have you ever wondered if there would be a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie? Well….

If you missed it, America recently addressed a complaint about Barbie.