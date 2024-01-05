Anna Kendrick Reacts to 'Twilight' TV Series, is Asked if She'd Return to Franchise

Anna Kendrick had some thoughts upon learning that a Twilight TV show is in the works.

If you forgot, the 38-year-old Pitch Perfect star played Jessica Stanley, a supporting role in the mega-successful film franchise starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

Back in April 2023, it was confirmed that Lionsgate was working on turning the franchise into a new TV series.

While attending the 2024 Variety Creative Impact and 10 Directors to Watch at Parker Palm Springs on Friday (January 5), Anna was asked about the remake and if she was interested in appearing in it. It prompted a thoughtful response from the actor.

Head inside to see what Anna Kendrick had to say about Twilight…

“That is so funny,” she told Variety upon learning of the remake.

Anna continued, reflecting on her original doubts about Twilight: “I literally two nights ago was having a conversation with one of my best friends about like, ‘Remember when I made the first movie, and we thought there’s no way this movie’s getting a sequel?!’ Like we didn’t even have a wrap party.”

“So it’s like still unbelievable to me that those movies did what they did. But also sometimes that I was in them. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah.’ It seems like so huge and outside of me that I totally forget that I was there,” she said, recognizing that she played a smaller role in the story.

Despite forgetting about her involvement, Anna stressed that it was fun for her.

“I had a great time because I was the person going, ‘This is so weird.’ Like why is everybody acting so weird around here, and it’s like cuz their doing battle with their immortal souls. I loved doing it,” she said.

How about coming back for the new series? “Let’s not do this now,” she teased in response to the question.

Last year Anna had even more to say about the successful movies she starred in.

Press play on Anna Kendrick’s interview below and check out pics of her on the red carpet in the gallery…