Fri, 05 January 2024 at 1:29 pm

Ashley Benson Shows Off Her Bare Bump While Grabbing Dinner with Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson Shows Off Her Bare Bump While Grabbing Dinner with Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are enjoying a low-key night out.

The married couple, who are currently expecting their first child, met up with one of their friends as they headed to a sushi restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Ashley, 34, went makeup-free as she showed off her bare baby bump in a black crop-top with black joggers and a puffer jacket.

In November 2023, it was revealed that Ashley and Brandon, 44, very quietly married in a secret ceremony four months after announcing that they’re engaged.

The month before it was first reported that Ashley was pregnant and she confirmed the exciting news a few weeks later.

Did you know that Ashley will soon be one of six Pretty Little Liars stars who are parents?
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley benson bare baby bump sushi dinner with brandon davis 01
ashley benson bare baby bump sushi dinner with brandon davis 02
ashley benson bare baby bump sushi dinner with brandon davis 03
ashley benson bare baby bump sushi dinner with brandon davis 04
ashley benson bare baby bump sushi dinner with brandon davis 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis, Pregnant Celebrities