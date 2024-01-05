Ashley Benson Shows Off Her Bare Bump While Grabbing Dinner with Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are enjoying a low-key night out.

The married couple, who are currently expecting their first child, met up with one of their friends as they headed to a sushi restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Ashley, 34, went makeup-free as she showed off her bare baby bump in a black crop-top with black joggers and a puffer jacket.

In November 2023, it was revealed that Ashley and Brandon, 44, very quietly married in a secret ceremony four months after announcing that they’re engaged.

The month before it was first reported that Ashley was pregnant and she confirmed the exciting news a few weeks later.

