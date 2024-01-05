Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 2:48 am

Billie Eilish Gets Emotional, Apologizes for Being 'Dark' During Speech at Palm Spring Film Festival Awards Gala

Billie Eilish gave an emotional acceptance speech while being honored at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards and she apologized for being “dark.”

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter and her brother Finneas O’Connell were honored with the Chairman’s Award on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Billie and Finneas received the award for writing the song “What Was I Made For?” for the movie Barbie.

During her speech, Billie dedicated the award to “anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like ‘what’s the point?’”

Variety reports that she continued, “We all feel like that occasionally. “I have really not wanted to be here. Sorry, dark, damn. I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way. I want to say to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself, and know that it’s worth it all. And I think it’s good to be alive.”

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Awards, Billie Eilish, finneas o'connell