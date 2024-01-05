Christopher Nolan Says His Peloton Instructor Bashed His Movie 'Tenet' in the Middle of a Class

Christopher Nolan is opening up about the time he took a Peloton class and got dissed by the instructor in the middle of the workout.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who is currently getting awards and acclaim for his movie Oppenheimer, released his film Tenet back in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

While many people loved the movie, Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman was not a fan.

Christopher accepted the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday (January 3) and revealed how he felt about Jenn‘s diss in the middle of the class.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was on my Peloton doing a high-interval workout. I’m dying,” he said during the speech, according to Deadline. “The instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Has anyone else seen this? Because that’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again.’”

Nolan continued, “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s— on your film, he doesn’t ask you to work out! In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratized. But I, for one, think the critical appreciation of films shouldn’t be an instinct, but it should be a profession.”

Journalists on social media discovered that Jenn Sherman made the diss in one of her classes.

She said in the class, “This song is from a soundtrack of a movie called Tenet. Anybody see this s–t? Did anybody see this besides me? Because I need a manual. Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f–k was going on in that movie? Do you understand? Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back.”

Watch the Peloton clip HERE.

Jenn has apologized in the video below.