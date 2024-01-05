Cillian Murphy Reveals His Thoughts About Being the 'Internet's Boyfriend'

Cillian Murphy just learned that he has been dubbed the “internet’s boyfriend,” and he had some thoughts about it.

The 47-year-old Oppenheimer actor was informed about his title while attending the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday night (January 4).

Read more about Cillian Murphy’s response to the cute title…

Speaking to ET, Cillian said that his title was “lovely,” adding, “It’s very flattering. Very flattered.”

As to why he wasn’t aware before, he explained, “I don’t know about too many things internet-wise.”

Cillian picked up another win during the awards show: He was awarded the Desert Palm Achievement Award. He and a costar also appeared to be having the best time on the red carpet.

The actor was recently named one of the most popular celebrities of 2023. See who else was on the list!

If you want to learn more about Cillian, check out the very sensible way that he spent his first paycheck!