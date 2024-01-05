David Soul Dead - 'Starsky & Hutch' Actor Passes Away at Age 80

David Soul has sadly passed away.

The actor, best known for playing detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on the hit TV series Starsky & Hutch, died on Thursday (January 4) at the age of 80, his wife of 13 years Helen Snell confirmed.

In a statement with People, Helen described David as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother,” adding that he “died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” Helen continued. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

David starred in Starsky & Hutch alongside Paul Michael Glaser as Hutch’s partner and fellow detective David Starsky, which ran for four seasons in the ’70s.

In 2004, David and Paul reprised their roles as Starsky and Hutch in 2004 in the film adaptation starring Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, and Snoop Dogg.

Our thoughts are with David Soul‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.