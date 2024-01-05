Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 10:34 am

Disney+ Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024

Disney+ Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024

We’re just a few days into 2024 and Disney+ has just announced their first cancellation of the year.

So far, not much has happened in terms of renewals and cancellations in 2024 just yet, though Apple TV+ did renew a show to start the year.

So, this Disney+ cancellation marks the first TV show cancellation of the year, unfortunately.

Keep reading to find out more…

See the first cancellation below…

American Born Chinese – Canceled After 1 Season

Unfortunately, Disney+ has decided to cancel American Born Chinese after only one season. The show co-starred Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh.

The series debuted in May 2023, and the cast’s options for a second season expired yesterday, Deadline reports. The show could still be shopped elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Disney+ canceled 7 TV shows in 2023 and announced 1 is coming to an end in 2024.
Photos: Disney+
