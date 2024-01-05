Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 4:16 pm

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Had Many Suitors in Prison, Explains Why Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Was The One

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Had Many Suitors in Prison, Explains Why Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Was The One

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is stepping out for her first press appearance after getting out of prison.

The 32-year-old was joined by her husband Ryan Scott Anderson while arriving for an interview on The View on Friday morning (January 5) in New York City.

Gypsy is promoting her upcoming Lifetime docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and a clip has been revealed, in which she talks about the suitors she had while in prison.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had so many men that tried to date me, or write to me, or tried to hit on me, but nothing and no one is ever going to compare to the relationship that I have with Ryan,” she said in the clip, which was released by TMZ.

Gypsy recently left a NSFW comment about her husband on Instagram.

Photos: Backgrid
