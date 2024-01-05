Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 9:52 pm

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Walks First-Ever Red Carpet With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson at Lifetime Docu-Series Premiere

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Walks First-Ever Red Carpet With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson at Lifetime Docu-Series Premiere

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson are making their red carpet debut!

The couple appeared at the premiere of Lifetime’s docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Friday (January 5) in New York City.

If you weren’t aware, Gypsy, 32, is a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

While in prison, Gypsy met and fell in love with Ryan. The couple married in July 2022.

Following her release on December 28, 2023, Gypsy has been speaking out about her story.

If you missed it, Gypsy Rose Blanchard explained how she knew Ryan Scott Anderson was the one!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson at the premiere of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard…
Photos: Getty Images
