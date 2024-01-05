Here's Why Travis Kelce Might Not Play in Chiefs' January 7 Game in Los Angeles, Including His Comments

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, but there’s a chance that Travis Kelce might not play in the game.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, who is also an NFL player, Travis discussed the possibility of being benched during the Sunday (January 7) game.

Travis‘ girlfriend Taylor Swift is likely not going to be in the crowd on Sunday as she is scheduled to attend the Golden Globes, where she’s nominated for her concert movie.

So, why would Travis sit out? And what did he have to say about it?

The Chiefs are ending the NFL season at the top of their conference, the AFC West, so they have already secured a spot in the playoffs. The team might decide to bench some of its top players to give them a break before heading into the most important games of the year!

“I know Coach [Andy] Reid is gonna do what’s best for the time and right now I’m not quite sure exactly how it’s gonna play out [and] if guys are gonna sit [on the bench], what guys are gonna get elevated. It’s really going depend on who’s on your roster and how many guys you can deactivate and still put together a good team and have a full squad ready to go,” Travis said on the podcast (via Us Weekly).

Jason added, “Veteran teams [and] older players in squads, I think then it makes sense to rest them, get their legs back because older players, the end of the season affects them more. [And] how you’re entering the playoffs, like for us [on the Philadelphia Eagles], we have not entered the playoffs with any type of momentum. I think it would be nice to go out there and try to build something in this last game and enter the postseason with some positivity.”

“I don’t think it’s a cut explanation of rest or play. I think a lot of it depends on the context of how you’re entering the playoffs, where your team’s at, how beat up they are [and] all that stuff factors into it,” Jason said.

