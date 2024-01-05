Julia Garner to Star in 'Wolf Man' Movie, Reuniting with Christopher Abbott!

Julia Garner has landed the lead female role in the upcoming movie Wolf Man!

The new movie is part of Blumhouse’s reboots of the Universal monster movies after the success of 2020′s The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss.

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell is returning to direct Wolf Man as well. Ryan Gosling was originally attached to star in the movie, but he will remain on the project as an executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Julia “will play a mother whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator. Christopher Abbott is playing the father.” The movie already has a release date set for October 25, 2024.

Julia and Christopher previously worked together on the 2011 movie Martha Marcy May Marlene, which marked her professional acting debut.

