Kesha & Lil Nas X Announce Duet, Her First New Song Since Parting Ways With Dr. Luke

Kesha is gearing up to drop her first new single since parting ways with Dr. Luke, and it’s going to be a collaboration with Lil Nas X.

The 36-year-old “Die Young” pop star confirmed that she was moving on from her deal with Dr. Luke, who she had previously accused of mistreatment and sexual assault. The pair reached a settlement in their legal battle in the summer of 2023 and concluded their contract in December.

On Friday (January 5), the “Industry Baby” rapper, 24, revealed that they were dropping a new track together within a week’s time.

Read more about Kesha and Lil Nas X’s collab…

In a post on Instagram, Lil Nas shared a photo of Kesha holding a sign that said “New music coming soon!” He paired it with a picture of himself holding up a handwritten sign that read “What she said!”

“Next Friday,” he added cryptically in the caption.

The rapper has also been interacting with fans discussing the single on X (formerly Twitter). He reposted one fan that said the pair was going to “drop the biggest song of 2024.”

Both Kesha and Lil Nas have been teasing new material recently.

Lil Nas in particular sparked a conversation after teasing that he had entered his “Christian era,” a fact he then had to defend after he was accused of “playing with God.”

He also just slammed people who have things to say about his most controversial music video to date.