Lil Nas X Blasts Dave Chappelle & Other Haters After Becoming Butt of Comedian's Joke

Lil Nas X put Dave Chappelle and his other haters on blast after the controversial comedian made fun of him during his new Netflix comedy special The Dreamer.

The 50-year-old comedian unleashed on the 24-year-old “Industry Baby” rapper, saying that he “was dressed like C-3PO” when they met.

Dave said that Lil Nas dreamed of being “the gayest n—a that ever lived” before referencing his “Call Me By Your Name” music video, in which he gave a lap dance to the Devil after being tossed out of heaven.

After catching wind of the segment, Lil Nas took to social media to respond.

Read more about Lil Nas X’s response…

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the hitmaker hit back at Dave and others who cannot get over his music video.

“yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago,” he wrote. “yall acting like children of divorce.”

Lil Nas, who is gearing up to drop new music, has recently teased that he has entered his “Christian era.”

This is not the first time that he has slammed critics of his controversial video, pointing out that his haters are missing the true meaning.