Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig & America Ferrera Tease Possible 'Barbie' Musical

A Barbie sequel is looking pretty unlikely. However, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig seem down with the idea of taking the very pink blockbuster to Broadway!

The trio was asked about the transforming the hit movie into a musical while attending the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday night (January 4), and they all had some thoughts on the topic.

“Trust me, this isn’t the first … this is not the first time we’ve thought of it, yeah,” Margot confirmed to ET. “It’s so fun when you can turn everything into a big, crazy musical number. Everything is infinitely more fun.”

Greta noted that she was “deeply [in] love [with] musicals,” adding, “I mean, nothing would make me happier. So, I would love a musical.”

America also seemed down, noting that her character Gloria from the movie likely “has a number in her.”

A Barbie musical would make a lot of sense considering the breakaway success of the soundtrack, too.

Ryan Gosling‘s mega-hit “I’m Just Ken” is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards. It’s also generating Oscars buzz.

At the Grammys, the soundtrack is in the running for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For” and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” also snagged nods in two of the Big Four categories. “What Was I Made For” is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and “Dance the Night” is up for the latter.

The soundtrack featured additional contributions from Lizzo, Charli XCX and more!

