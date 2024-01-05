Matthew McConaughey Shares New Photos of Daughter Vida for Her 14th Birthday (& She's Grown Up So Much!)

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves‘ daughter Vida is growing up so fast!

The 54-year-old actor’s only daughter turned 14 on Wednesday (January 3), and he took to social media to share some new photos of her alongside a sweet message.

He also explained the silly reason that his birthday tribute was a day late!

Read more about Matthew McConaughey’s birthday tribute…

Hopping on Instagram, Matthew shared two photos of Vida. In the first, she’s sitting in a field of grass and dressed in a colorful plaid shirt. The second features her wearing tie dyed pants and posting in front of a sunset.

“To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday,” he wrote, adding that he was “A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!”

Matthew and Camila also share two sons – their oldest Levi, 15, and youngest child Livingston, 11.

Levi also shared a photo of himself with Vida on one of the roller coasters they seemingly rode during her birthday celebration.

“Waited to post because we spent yesterday doing one of my sister’s favorite things🎢! Happy 14th Vida,” he wrote to his little sister.

We just got some very rare pics of Livingston for his birthday, too!