Top Stories
Gerry &amp; Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

Gerry & Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Fri, 05 January 2024 at 11:27 am

Michelle Yeoh Gets Support from Gwyneth Paltrow at 'The Brothers Sun' Premiere

Michelle Yeoh Gets Support from Gwyneth Paltrow at 'The Brothers Sun' Premiere

Michelle Yeoh is stepping out for the premiere of her new Netflix series!

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Brothers Sun on Thursday (January 4) held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Sam Song Li, Justin Chien, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee.

Gwyneth Paltrow also attended the premiere to support husband Brad Falchuk, who co-created the new series with Byron Wu.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the show’s synopsis: “When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.”

The Brothers Sun is available for streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Michelle is wearing an outfit by Balenciaga. Gwyneth is wearing a Cong Tri dress with Paris Texas shoes.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Michelle Yeoh and the other stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 01
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 02
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 03
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 04
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 05
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 06
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 07
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 08
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 09
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 10
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 11
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 12
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 13
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 14
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 15
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 16
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 17
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 18
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 19
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 20
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 21
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 22
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 23
michelle yeoh gwyneth paltrow at the brothers sun premiere 24

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Justin Chien, Michelle Yeoh, Sam Song Li