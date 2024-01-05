Michelle Yeoh Gets Support from Gwyneth Paltrow at 'The Brothers Sun' Premiere

Michelle Yeoh is stepping out for the premiere of her new Netflix series!

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Brothers Sun on Thursday (January 4) held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Sam Song Li, Justin Chien, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee.

Gwyneth Paltrow also attended the premiere to support husband Brad Falchuk, who co-created the new series with Byron Wu.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: “When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.”

The Brothers Sun is available for streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Michelle is wearing an outfit by Balenciaga. Gwyneth is wearing a Cong Tri dress with Paris Texas shoes.

