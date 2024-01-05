Resurfaced Taylor Swift Quote from 2009 Proves Why Travis Kelce Is the Right Guy For Her!

One of Taylor Swift‘s interviews from 2009 has resurfaced and a quote she gave about dating is going viral again.

The quote seems to show how Travis Kelce is the right guy for her, nearly 15 years after Taylor originally made the comments.

Taylor was asked to explain what a relationship would look like for someone in her position and if she would need to date someone at a similar level of success.

“It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville,” Taylor told Glamour back in 2009.

She continued, “I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Taylor and Travis have already proven that they are willing to fly places to see each other!

When asked if she needs to date a fellow successful person, Taylor said, “I think it’s more a question of confidence. I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Travis recently revealed what he and Taylor did on New Year’s Eve.