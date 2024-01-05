Starz Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

We’re only five days into 2024 so far, but Starz has already canceled a show.

The network renewed five shows and canceled six shows in 2023 and we were waiting on news about this final show for months, with most fans assuming that the show would get canceled.

Well, the news was finally announced on Friday (January 5) and this marks the first cancellation for the network in 2024.

Head inside to see which show got canceled…

The first show canceled was…

Minx - Canceled After 2 Seasons

Minx was originally made at HBO Max and the streamer decided to cancel the show while season two was in the middle of production.

Starz came in and saved Minx and finished production on season two. The network was also responsible for marketing on the second season, which unfortunately was released in the middle of the strikes so the cast was not able to promote it at the time.

