Steve Burton Returning to 'General Hospital' Over Two Years After Being Fired From Show

Steve Burton is heading back to General Hospital.

The 53-year-old actor was previously fired from the ABC soap opera series for failing to comply with the vaccine policy that was set in place in late 2021 amid the return to work during the pandemic.

Steve played Jason Morgan on the show from 1991 through 2012 and then again from 2017 until being let go from the show in 2021. He then appeared on Days of Our Lives for the past year and announced his exit just one day ago, though his episodes will continue airing through spring 2024.

Now, Steve is back as Jason Morgan.

Steve announced the exciting news in the final moments of ABC’s General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars & Storytelling special that aired on Thursday night (January 4).

“Happy anniversary, General Hospital. Stay tuned. Big things are coming to Port Charles,” he said in a video, which you can watch below.

