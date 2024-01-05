'The Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Breaks Silence on Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay is speaking out for the first time since news of her divorce broke.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that he 38-year-old The Bachelorette star’s husband Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce after four years of marriage, citing the date of separation as December 31.

Now several days after the 43-year-old chiropractor filed, Rachel addressed their split during a new episode of her Higher Learning podcast.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional,” Rachel said in the episode, which was released on Friday, Jan. 5. “First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”

Referencing her split from Bryan, Rachel said, “Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love Higher Learning.”

Rachel went on to say that she’s not going to share details on what led to the split yet.

“I will eventually,” Rachel noted, “but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day.”

Rachel and Bryan met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017. The couple tied the knot in Mexico in August 2019.

Shortly after his filing, Bryan released a statement on their split.