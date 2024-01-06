Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Her Newfound Social Media Fame: 'I'm Just Having Fun With It'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her experience with fame since her release from prison.

The 32-year-old victim of victim of Munchausen by proxy served eight years behind bars for the murder of her mother. Gypsy was released on December 28, 2023.

Now a free woman, Gypsy has garnered an enormous social media following. Her Instagram page counts 6.9 million followers, while her TikTok has amassed 7.4 million followers.

“I don’t even comprehend it at this point because for me, I’m just another face in the crowd,” Gypsy told ET ahead of the premiere of Lifetime’s docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“So, when I came out of prison I didn’t expect this giant wave of social media, you know? I’m posting selfies just like the next person would or the next person not thinking anything of it. And before [you know it] it has 2 million views. I’m just like, ‘OK?!’”

While she acknowledged that her newfound fame is “an adjustment,” she expressed that she’s trying to enjoy the moment.

“I’m having fun with the selfies and the Snapchats and all this kind of stuff,” Gypsy shared. “I’m just having fun with it.”

For those looking to slide into Gypsy‘s DMs, she made it known that she’s not looking.

“I haven’t honestly checked my DMs,” Gypsy admitted. “I’m flooded. I am so flooded right now. I just post and kind of let it be. I’m just like, ‘Oh, that’s a cute picture.’”

Gypsy explained that the process of readjusting to society hasn’t troubled her thus far, although her freedom is still very new.

“Honestly, I haven’t had enough time to even have anything be difficult to integrate to,” she said. “I’ve been on a very fast-paced track these last few days, and I’m just trying to take it day by day. The next step and the next step and the next step.”

