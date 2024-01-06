Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals One of the Worst Things Her Mother Did to Her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about the abuse she endured at the hands of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

The 32-year-old, who is a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, was released from prison on December 28 after serving eight years for her role in the murder of her mother.

Now, she’s sharing her story with the world and recalling the lowest moments of her time with Dee Dee.

After the first time Gypsy tried to escape her situation and run away, Dee Dee had an awful punishment for her daughter.

“That was a really, really hard time for me because she chained me to the bed and I was chained for two weeks,” Gypsy told E! in a new interview. “That was one of the moments in my life that I’m like, ‘I can’t keep living this way.’”

She added, “I would go back and changes things if I could. I would definitely do things differently. I wish that I could, I unfortunately can’t. It’s real life, so you don’t have a time machine.”

