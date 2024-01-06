Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the Reason Why She Loves Taylor Swift's Music So Much

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her love for Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old was recently released from prison after serving eight years for helping her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, kill her abusive mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Now, she’s telling her side of the story and also sharing her music taste with the public.

While speaking with People at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy gushed about the 34-year-old Grammy winner and explained why she’s a huge Swiftie.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“I became a fan of Taylor Swift when I was probably about 17 and she was just starting out in country music and I loved her music then,” she said, adding that Taylor is a “total rock star.”

Gypsy admires everything the singer stands for.

She continued, “I think she’s all about girl empowerment and that’s why I respond to her so well, is because I’m getting into that girl empowerment vibe type of lifestyle right now. So I just, I get it. I get her music and I think that she is an artist who gets women,” she adds.

Gypsy recently revealed one of the worst things her mother ever did to her.