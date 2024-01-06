Jodie Foster Calls Gen Z 'Annoying' & Shares Advice for Young People in the Industry

Jodie Foster is giving her honest opinion on Gen Z and young actors.

During an interview with The Guardian, the 61-year-old actress and filmmaker opened up about flaws she sees in teens and twenty-somethings.

She called them “annoying” and shared her advice for the rising generation of talent in her industry.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” she said, lightheartedly. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them, ‘This is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?’ And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Jodie told the newspaper that she reaches out to younger actresses because she “had a hard time growing up” and doesn’t want them to go through the same things.

“They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs,” she said about people who are newer to the entertainment business.

Jodie added, “I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

She was recently honored at Elle’s 2023 Women In Hollywood Celebration alongside lots of other major stars.