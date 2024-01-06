Judd Apatow Blasts Academy's 'Barbie' Decision After Movie Shifted to Adapted Screenplay Category

Judd Apatow is Team Barbie after The Academy made a surprising decision about how to handle the blockbuster at the 2024 Oscars.

On Wednesday (January 3), it was reported that Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, would be moved out of the running for the Original Screenplay category. It will instead compete in the Adapted Screenplay category.

The decision stems from the fact that Barbie is based upon existing characters, even though it tells a different story.

The famed director took to social media to react to the decision and to make it clear that he did not agree with how the movie was being handled.

“It’s insulting to the writers to say they were working off of existing material,” Judd wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “There was no existing material or story. There was a clear box.”

