Kanye West Calls Wife Bianca Censori the 'Most Beautiful Super Bad Iconic Muse' in Birthday Tribute

Kanye West is singing his praises for wife Bianca Censori on her birthday.

On Saturday (January 6), the 46-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of Bianca while wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” Kanye wrote in one post.

In a follow-up post, Kanye wrote, “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

Kanye and Bianca just recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary after marrying on December 20, 2022. It’s unclear where the wedding took place, however, they married just under a month after Kanye finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

