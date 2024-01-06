Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2024 at 5:02 pm

Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Step Out for Lunch in Los Angeles

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are enjoying a day out together.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 29-year-old musician coordinated in cowboy hats as they arrived at La Scala for lunch on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Los Angeles.

Joining the close friends at lunch were Kyle‘s sister Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Kyle and Morgan might be dating, but they have both denied the rumors. However, Kyle did recently reveal that she would date a woman.

She also addressed speculation that her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky is dating this Grammy-nominated singer.

Photos: Backgrid USA
