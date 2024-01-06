Paul Michael Glaser Mourns Death of 'Starsky & Hutch' Co-Star David Soul

Paul Michael Glaser is mourning the death of his co-star and longtime friend David Soul.

David, best known for playing detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on the hit TV series Starsky & Hutch, died on Thursday (January 4) at the age of 80.

Hours after his death, Paul, who played Detective Dave Starsky on the show, shared a statement remembering David.

“I find it difficult to comprehend David’s passing. Seems only yesterday that we were sharing loving insults on the phone,” Paul, 80, shared in a statement with Page Six.

“It just takes time, I tell myself; saying good-bye to such a dear friend and important part of my life I suspect that I will let myself feel his loss, our loss, only gradually,” Paul continued.

Paul then called David “a brother, a friend, a caring man” before offering his condolences to the late actor’s wife, Helen Snell, and his six children.

“I want to extend my condolences to dear Helen, whom he loved and cherished and who stood beside him through these difficult years. He could never tell me enough what she meant to him,” Paul said. “To all his sons and his daughter China, my deepest sympathies.”

Paul concluded his message by acknowledging the “supportive and caring public” who loved his relationship with David.

“We have all lost a dear friend who shall live on in our memories. David – rest in peace, brother,” Paul said.

David‘s wife Helen also shared a statement after his passing.