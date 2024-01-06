Reese Witherspoon Brings Son Deacon Phillippe As Her Date for Pre-Golden Globes Party

Reese Witherspoon brought a very special date with her to the Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globe party – her son Deacon Phillippe.

The 47-year-old Legally Blonde icon attended the event at the Marmont on Saturday night (January 6) in Los Angeles with her 20-year-old son by her side.

He looked sharp in a navy suit, which he wore with a white button-up shirt. Meanwhile, Reese put on a dazzling display in a sequined red dress that shone in the night.

Keep reading to find out more…

She kept warm with a black jacket on top and wore her hair down. The actress finished off her look with matching red shoes and carried a black clutch.

Reese shares Deacon and her older daughter Ava with ex Ryan Phillippe. She shares her youngest son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth.

If you forgot, Reese and Jim announced their split days ahead of their 12th anniversary in March 2023. Their separation was finalized in August.

The celebrated actress already sparked romance rumors with another famed actor. See if there’s any truth to the whispers.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe in the gallery…