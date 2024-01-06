Selena Gomez Teases Retirement Plans & a Big Change to Her Career

Selena Gomez is hinting at her plans for the future, and they involvement a retirement… of sorts.

The 31-year-old hitmaker was introduced to us as an actress on the Disney Channel, but her career has taken off and expanded in so many ways over the years.

Now, she’s focused on everything from acting to music (with a multitude of hit singles and albums) and her makeup brand Rare Beauty. However, in a new interview, Selena revealed that she is tempted to make a big change to her career.

Read more about Selena Gomez’s plans…

While on the SmartLess podcast, Selena explained that she is tempted to “find something to just settle on” professionally (via Deadline).

For her, that means probably letting go of music.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going,” she explained about the beginning of her varied career.

Selena credited Disney for the start of her music career in a roundabout way.

“Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully require that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show],” she explained. “They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing.”

She decided to record an album because it sounded “fun” never never expected it to take off as much as it did.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” she admitted.

Moving forward, Selena hinted that her focus would be shifting.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she said.

Speaking of, Selena recently hinted at the sound of her upcoming, potentially final, album.