Source Close to Taylor Swift Slams New York Times Piece Speculating on Her Sexuality

A source close to Taylor Swift is responding to a recent New York Times opinion piece about the singer’s sexuality.

The article, written by Anna Marks, cites several possible LGBTQ+ references in Taylor‘s music and argues that she’s been trying to hint at her queerness.

The Grammy winner herself has never said that she’s queer but has been an ally to the community over the past several years.

The anonymous source called the speculation in the opinion piece “invasive” and “inappropriate.”

“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” the source told CNN. “This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

They emphasized, “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.’”

