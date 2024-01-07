Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande has officially announced new music!

The 30-year-old singer and Wicked star just revealed on Instagram that her new single, “yes, and?” will be available to stream beginning on January 12, 2024.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Ariana, and it looks like it’s coming much sooner than we thought!

Keep reading to find out more…

Ariana announced the news on her Sweetener Instagram account on Sunday (January 7), writing, “yes, and? 1.12 ♡ pre-save and CD single available at arianagrande.com.” Sweetener was Ariana‘s fourth studio album that she released back in 2018.

You can pre-save the song on Spotify here and pre-save on Apple Music here.

Be sure to see the ranking of all of Ariana‘s studio albums, if you didn’t see.

We’ll be sharing the song on Just Jared when it drops, so keep checking back on January 12!