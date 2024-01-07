Barry Keoghan Reacts to Jacob Elordi 'Saltburn' Bath Water Candles

Barry Keoghan is sharing his thoughts on fan-made candles based on Jacob Elordi!

The 31-year-old actor recently starred opposite the 26-year-old Priscilla star in their new movie Saltburn. The eccentric dark comedy sees Barry‘s character Oliver Quick spend an unconventional summer with his university classmate Felix Catton (Elordi) and his wealthy family.

In one scene, Oliver slurps and licks up Felix’s used bath water. An Etsy seller took inspiration from the film to make scented candles called “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water.”

While appearing at the opening of West Hollywood’s Louis Vuiton pop-up on Wednesday night (January 3), Barry joked about the candles.

“I already have 10 of them,” he quipped to Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “They’re all burning at my house right now.”

