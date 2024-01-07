Best Actor Nominees Andrew Scott, Jeffrey Wright, & Paul Giamatti Arrive at Golden Globes 2024

The Best Actor nominees are hitting the red carpet.

Andrew Scott, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Giamatti stepped out for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jeffrey and Paul were nominated in the Best Actor – Musical or Comedy category for their roles in American Fiction and The Holdovers, respectively, while Andrew was nominated in the Best Actor – Drama category for his role in All of Us Strangers.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Andrew is wearing a Valentino suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. Jeffrey is wearing David Yurman cufflinks and Oliver Peoples glasses. Paul is wearing a Chopard watch.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of the actors arriving at the awards show…