Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Timothee Chalamet &amp; Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, &amp; Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:44 pm

There are so many celebs in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we’ve come up with our list of the 25 best dressed stars of the night!

Over 150 celebs walked the red carpet at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY star making their red carpet arrival at the beginning of the night.

Taylor Swift and Timothee Chalamet are some of the stars on the list, but can you guess who we named number one?

Browse through the slideshow to see our best dressed list for the Golden Globes…

