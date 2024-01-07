Bradley Cooper's Golden Globes 2024 Date Is His Mom!

Bradley Cooper has arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actor walked the red carpet with his date for the evening: his mom Gloria Campano!

This evening, Bradley is nominated for two awards: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work in Maestro, and he’s also nominated for Best Director for the Netflix film. Best of luck to Bradley this evening!

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!