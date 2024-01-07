CBS Cancels 2 TV Shows in 2023, Plus 4 Fan Favorites Are Ending in 2024: Every Renewal & Cancellation Decision

It’s already 2024, and we’re taking a look back at the biggest renewal and cancellation decisions made by CBS over the past 12 months.

In 2023, the fan favorite network unfortunately announced that 2 shows were officially canceled. There are also four huge hit shows that will be ending this year.

Thanksfully, CBS did decide to renew a good portion of their content.

Browse through out recap to see which CBS television shows have been axed, what’s ending in 2024, and more…