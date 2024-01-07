Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!
Red carpet arrivals are underway at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we’ll be bringing you photos of every celeb in attendance right here!
The stars are stepping out for the annual event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
We’ll be highlighting all of the best fashion all night long and will be updating this post live, so keep checking back. Who do you think will be best dressed?!
Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the Golden Globes this year and so many celebs are expected to attend, including Taylor Swift, who is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour concert film.
The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
Head inside for photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…
The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey
FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.
Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey
Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams
FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress.
Rustin’s Colman Domingo
FYI: Colman is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.
Heidi Klum
Mission: Impossible’s Wilmer Valderrama
Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike
FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.
TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney
Mission: Impossible’s Pom Klementieff
Julia Garner
FYI: Julia is wearing Gucci.
The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph
FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Rodarte.
Beef’s Steven Yeun with wife Joana Pak
Elizabeth Banks
1923’s Helen Mirren
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson
FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress.
Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers
Suits’ Gina Torres
Ghosts’ Rose McIver
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal
1923’s Brandon Sklenar
1923’s Michelle Randolph
Suits’ Sarah Rafferty
1923’s Aminah Nieves
The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla
Fallen Leaves’ Alma Poysti
Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti
FYI: Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter
Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis
Past Lives director Celine Song
Justin Hartley
FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry.
Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Huller
FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.
Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt
The Crown’s Gillian Anderson
Host Jo Koy
Jordana Brewster
FYI: Jordana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Rahaminov jewelry.
1923’s Darren Mann
Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin
Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts
TikTok star Anna Sitar
The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson
American Fiction’s Erika Alexander
Skai Jackson
FYI: Skai is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.
1923’s Julia Schlaepfer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
WWD’s Jeannie Mai
FYI: Jeannie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.
Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez
CBS’ Gayle King
FYI: Gayle is wearing a Solace London dress.
TikTok star Josh Brubaker
Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith
FYI: Rachel is wearing a Marchesa Notte dress.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor
Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi
E! News’ Keltie Knight
FYI: Keltie is wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture dress and Le Vian jewelry.
Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans
Inside Edition’s Nikki Novak
Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall
FYI: Zuri is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.
Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura
Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover
Stand-up comedian Matt Friend
E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rossi
FYI: Zanna is wearing a David Koma dress.