Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Red carpet arrivals are underway at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we’ll be bringing you photos of every celeb in attendance right here!

The stars are stepping out for the annual event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

We’ll be highlighting all of the best fashion all night long and will be updating this post live, so keep checking back. Who do you think will be best dressed?!

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the Golden Globes this year and so many celebs are expected to attend, including Taylor Swift, who is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour concert film.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

Head inside for photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey

Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

Rustin’s Colman Domingo FYI: Colman is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Heidi Klum

Mission: Impossible’s Wilmer Valderrama

Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney

Mission: Impossible’s Pom Klementieff

Julia Garner FYI: Julia is wearing Gucci.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Rodarte.

Beef’s Steven Yeun with wife Joana Pak

Elizabeth Banks

1923’s Helen Mirren

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress.

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers

Suits’ Gina Torres

Ghosts’ Rose McIver

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal

1923’s Brandon Sklenar

1923’s Michelle Randolph

Suits’ Sarah Rafferty

1923’s Aminah Nieves

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla

Fallen Leaves’ Alma Poysti

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti FYI: Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis

Past Lives director Celine Song

Justin Hartley FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry.

Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Huller FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson

Host Jo Koy

Jordana Brewster FYI: Jordana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Rahaminov jewelry.

1923’s Darren Mann

Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin

Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts

TikTok star Anna Sitar

The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas

The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander

Skai Jackson FYI: Skai is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

1923’s Julia Schlaepfer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

WWD’s Jeannie Mai FYI: Jeannie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez

CBS’ Gayle King FYI: Gayle is wearing a Solace London dress.

TikTok star Josh Brubaker

Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith FYI: Rachel is wearing a Marchesa Notte dress.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor

Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi

E! News’ Keltie Knight FYI: Keltie is wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture dress and Le Vian jewelry.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans

Inside Edition’s Nikki Novak

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall FYI: Zuri is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover

Stand-up comedian Matt Friend