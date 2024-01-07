Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:00 pm

Red carpet arrivals are underway at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we’ll be bringing you photos of every celeb in attendance right here!

The stars are stepping out for the annual event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

We’ll be highlighting all of the best fashion all night long and will be updating this post live, so keep checking back. Who do you think will be best dressed?!

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the Golden Globes this year and so many celebs are expected to attend, including Taylor Swift, who is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour concert film.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

Head inside for photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey at the Golden Globes 2024

Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

Rustin’s Colman Domingo at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Colman is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes 2024

Mission: Impossible’s Wilmer Valderrama at the Golden Globes 2024

Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney at the Golden Globes 2024

Mission: Impossible’s Pom Klementieff at the Golden Globes 2024

Julia Garner at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Julia is wearing Gucci.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Rodarte.

Beef’s Steven Yeun with wife Joana Pak at the Golden Globes 2024

Elizabeth Banks at the Golden Globes 2024

1923’s Helen Mirren at the Golden Globes 2024

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress.

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams at the Golden Globes 2024

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers at the Golden Globes 2024

Suits’ Gina Torres at the Golden Globes 2024

Ghosts’ Rose McIver at the Golden Globes 2024

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal at the Golden Globes 2024

1923’s Brandon Sklenar at the Golden Globes 2024

1923’s Michelle Randolph at the Golden Globes 2024

Suits’ Sarah Rafferty at the Golden Globes 2024

1923’s Aminah Nieves at the Golden Globes 2024

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla at the Golden Globes 2024

Fallen Leaves’ Alma Poysti at the Golden Globes 2024

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter at the Golden Globes 2024

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis at the Golden Globes 2024

Past Lives director Celine Song at the Golden Globes 2024

Justin Hartley at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry.

Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Huller at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt at the Golden Globes 2024

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson at the Golden Globes 2024

Host Jo Koy at the Golden Globes 2024

Jordana Brewster at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jordana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Rahaminov jewelry.

1923’s Darren Mann at the Golden Globes 2024

Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin at the Golden Globes 2024

Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts at the Golden Globes 2024

TikTok star Anna Sitar at the Golden Globes 2024

The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas at the Golden Globes 2024

The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson at the Golden Globes 2024

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander at the Golden Globes 2024

Skai Jackson at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Skai is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

1923’s Julia Schlaepfer at the Golden Globes 2024

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller at the Golden Globes 2024

WWD’s Jeannie Mai at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jeannie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez at the Golden Globes 2024

CBS’ Gayle King at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Gayle is wearing a Solace London dress.

TikTok star Josh Brubaker at the Golden Globes 2024

Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Marchesa Notte dress.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor at the Golden Globes 2024

Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi at the Golden Globes 2024

E! News’ Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Keltie is wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture dress and Le Vian jewelry.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Golden Globes 2024

Inside Edition’s Nikki Novak at the Golden Globes 2024

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Zuri is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura at the Golden Globes 2024

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover at the Golden Globes 2024

Stand-up comedian Matt Friend at the Golden Globes 2024

E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rossi at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Zanna is wearing a David Koma dress.

