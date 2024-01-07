How Much Is Golden Globes Host Paid? Past Salary Numbers Revealed

Jo Koy is set to take the stage as a first time host of the 2024 Golden Globes, which are set to air tonight (January 7) on CBS.

While watching, you may be wondering how much Golden Globes hosts are paid.

Well, often, these kinds of numbers are not publicly disclosed. However, the past few years, there have been reports.

Jerrod Carmichael, host of the 2023 Golden Globes, actually publicly disclosed his salary for the show in his opening monologue! He shared that he was making $500,000 for his work as the emcee of the evening.

In 2021, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted, a Radar report claimed they were making $4 million each to host. However, a spokesperson later told Vanity Fair, “The dollar figure that Radar has printed is grossly exaggerated.”

Ricky Gervais, who hosted numerous times, told THR in 2020 that he’s paid well. But, he did not disclose specific numbers. “Yeah, of course [I'm paid well], but that’s not why I do it. I’ve got enough … money. I said to my agent, ‘I won’t do for money anything I wouldn’t do for free.’ He went, ‘Please don’t say that ever again.’”

