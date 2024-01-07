Top Stories
Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Halle Bailey &amp; DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name &amp; Gender

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 12:52 pm

How Much Is Golden Globes Host Paid? Past Salary Numbers Revealed

How Much Is Golden Globes Host Paid? Past Salary Numbers Revealed

Jo Koy is set to take the stage as a first time host of the 2024 Golden Globes, which are set to air tonight (January 7) on CBS.

While watching, you may be wondering how much Golden Globes hosts are paid.

Keep reading to find out more…

Well, often, these kinds of numbers are not publicly disclosed. However, the past few years, there have been reports.

Jerrod Carmichael, host of the 2023 Golden Globes, actually publicly disclosed his salary for the show in his opening monologue! He shared that he was making $500,000 for his work as the emcee of the evening.

In 2021, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted, a Radar report claimed they were making $4 million each to host. However, a spokesperson later told Vanity Fair, “The dollar figure that Radar has printed is grossly exaggerated.”

Ricky Gervais, who hosted numerous times, told THR in 2020 that he’s paid well. But, he did not disclose specific numbers. “Yeah, of course [I'm paid well], but that’s not why I do it. I’ve got enough … money. I said to my agent, ‘I won’t do for money anything I wouldn’t do for free.’ He went, ‘Please don’t say that ever again.’”

Find out just some of the stars you’ll see at the Golden Globes tonight.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes