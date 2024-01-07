Hunter Schafer Looks Ethereal in a White Gown at Golden Globes 2024

Hunter Schafer is looking angelic!

The 25-year-old Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the special occasion, she wore a white sheer gown with a long, translucent train.

Keep reading to find out more and see the photos…

The actress may not be nominated for any awards at the show, but she’s had lots of success recently, starring alongside Rachel Zegler in the Hunger Games prequel movie.

Hunter shared why that particular role was a challenge for her.

She also recently opened up about depression, making art, and dealing with fame.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Hunter Schafer at the 2024 Golden Globes!