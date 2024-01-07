Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 7:39 pm

Hunter Schafer Looks Ethereal in a White Gown at Golden Globes 2024

Hunter Schafer Looks Ethereal in a White Gown at Golden Globes 2024

Hunter Schafer is looking angelic!

The 25-year-old Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the special occasion, she wore a white sheer gown with a long, translucent train.

Keep reading to find out more and see the photos…

The actress may not be nominated for any awards at the show, but she’s had lots of success recently, starring alongside Rachel Zegler in the Hunger Games prequel movie.

Hunter shared why that particular role was a challenge for her.

She also recently opened up about depression, making art, and dealing with fame.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Hunter Schafer at the 2024 Golden Globes!
Just Jared on Facebook
hunter schafer golden 01
hunter schafer golden 02
hunter schafer golden 03
hunter schafer golden 04
hunter schafer golden 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Hunter Schafer