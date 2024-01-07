Top Stories
W Magazine Hosts Best Performances Party 2023 - All of The Stars In Attendance Revealed!

W Magazine Hosts Best Performances Party 2023 - All of The Stars In Attendance Revealed!

Halle Bailey &amp; DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name &amp; Gender

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Juicy 'Twilight' Set Secrets You Won't Know

Juicy 'Twilight' Set Secrets You Won't Know

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast: 11 Stars Seemingly Returning

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast: 11 Stars Seemingly Returning

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:46 am

Inside Vanity Fair & Amazon/MGM's Pre-Golden Globes Party: See Photos of So Many Stars in Attendance!

Inside Vanity Fair & Amazon/MGM's Pre-Golden Globes Party: See Photos of So Many Stars in Attendance!

There was a big party last night ahead of the Golden Globes!

Lots of stars stepped out at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards season celebration at Bar Marmont on Saturday evening (January 6) in Los Anglees.

Some of the attendees included Cole Sprouse, Colman Domingo, Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon Phillippe, Emma Chamberlain with actor Owen Thiele, Heidi Klum with daughter Leni Klum, The BoysJack Quaid, James Marsden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan with husband Jason Ralph, Malin Akerman with husband Jack Donnelly, Nicolas Cage, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, The Wheel of Time‘s Rosamund Pike, and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

They all mingled with Vanity Fair‘s editor in chief Radhika Jones and the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.

Keep reading to find out more…

Other guests at the event included actor David Oyelowo, The Bear‘s Abby Elliott, Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk and comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka, Chicago Med‘s Brian Tee, Gossip Girl‘s Chace Crawford, singer Charlotte Lawrence, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Cheryl Hines, The HoldoversDa’Vine Joy Randolph, Gen V‘s Derek Luh, Swarm‘s Dominique Fishback, American Fiction‘s Jeffrey Wright, The Burial‘s Jurnee Smollett, The BoysKaren Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Kathryn Newton, Reacher‘s Serinda Swan and Maria Sten, Poker Face‘s Natasha Lyonne, Jury Duty‘s Ronald Gladden, Harlem‘s Shoniqua Shandai, Red, White & Royal Blue‘s Taylor Zakhar Perez, Real HousewivesLisa Rinna with Harry Hamlin, Zoe Lister-Jones, social media personality Josh Richards, Wednesday‘s Joy Sunday, the Bella twins Nikki and Bree, and many more.

We have all the inside photos from the event including all the celebs mingling!

Browse through the gallery to see some of the best photos from the night…
Just Jared on Facebook
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 01
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 02
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 03
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 04
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 05
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 06
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 07
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 08
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 09
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 10
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 11
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 12
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 13
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 14
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 15
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 16
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 17
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 18
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 19
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 20
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 21
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 22
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 23
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 24
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 25
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 26
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 27
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 28
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 29
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 30
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 31
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 32
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 33
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 34
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 35
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 36
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 37
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 38
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 39
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 40
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 41
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 42
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 43
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 44
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 45
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 46
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 47
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 48
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 49
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 50
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 51
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 52
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 53
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 54
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 55
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 56
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 57
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 58
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 59
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 60
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 61
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 62
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 63
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 64
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 65
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 66
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 67
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 68
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 69
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 70
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 71
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 72
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 73
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 74
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 75
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 76
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 77
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 78
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 79
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 80
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 81
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 82
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 83
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 84
vanity fair amazon mgm awards season party 85

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abby Elliott, Atsuko Okatsuka, Bobby Berk, Brian Tee, cassandra blair, Chace Crawford, Charlotte Lawrence, Cheryl Hines, Chriselle Lim, Cole Sprouse, Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Oyelowo, Deacon Phillippe, Derek Luh, Dominique Fishback, Emma Chamberlain, Erin Moriarty, Harry Hamlin, Heidi Klum, Jack Donnelly, Jack Quaid, James Marsden, Jared Leto, Jason Ralph, Jeffrey Wright, Josh Richards, Jurnee Smollett, Karen Fukuhara, Kathryn Newton, Leni Klum, Lisa Rinna, Malin Akerman, maria russell, Maria Sten, Natasha Lyonne, Nicolas Cage, Owen Thiele, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan, Reese Witherspoon, Ronald Gladden, Rosamund Pike, Serinda Swan, Shoniqua Shandai, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Trevor Noah, Zoe Lister Jones