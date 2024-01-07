Inside Vanity Fair & Amazon/MGM's Pre-Golden Globes Party: See Photos of So Many Stars in Attendance!

There was a big party last night ahead of the Golden Globes!

Lots of stars stepped out at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards season celebration at Bar Marmont on Saturday evening (January 6) in Los Anglees.

Some of the attendees included Cole Sprouse, Colman Domingo, Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon Phillippe, Emma Chamberlain with actor Owen Thiele, Heidi Klum with daughter Leni Klum, The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, James Marsden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan with husband Jason Ralph, Malin Akerman with husband Jack Donnelly, Nicolas Cage, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, The Wheel of Time‘s Rosamund Pike, and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

They all mingled with Vanity Fair‘s editor in chief Radhika Jones and the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.

Keep reading to find out more…

Other guests at the event included actor David Oyelowo, The Bear‘s Abby Elliott, Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk and comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka, Chicago Med‘s Brian Tee, Gossip Girl‘s Chace Crawford, singer Charlotte Lawrence, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Cheryl Hines, The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Gen V‘s Derek Luh, Swarm‘s Dominique Fishback, American Fiction‘s Jeffrey Wright, The Burial‘s Jurnee Smollett, The Boys‘ Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Kathryn Newton, Reacher‘s Serinda Swan and Maria Sten, Poker Face‘s Natasha Lyonne, Jury Duty‘s Ronald Gladden, Harlem‘s Shoniqua Shandai, Red, White & Royal Blue‘s Taylor Zakhar Perez, Real Housewives‘ Lisa Rinna with Harry Hamlin, Zoe Lister-Jones, social media personality Josh Richards, Wednesday‘s Joy Sunday, the Bella twins Nikki and Bree, and many more.

We have all the inside photos from the event including all the celebs mingling!

Browse through the gallery to see some of the best photos from the night…