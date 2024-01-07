Jennifer Lopez Walks Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Without Ben Affleck, But He Is In Attendance!

Jennifer Lopez is pretty in pink at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 54-year-old actress and singer walked the red carpet at the event without her husband Ben Affleck. However, Ben is at the ceremony! He just opted not to walk on the carpet.

Ben‘s film, Air, is up for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. He was seen inside the venue surprising his bestie Matt Damon in a video posted to X.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a custom Nicole + Felicia Couture look.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!