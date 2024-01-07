Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 12:13 pm

Jessica Lange Photographed in Wheelchair, Reason Why Explained

Jessica Lange Photographed in Wheelchair, Reason Why Explained

Jessica Lange was photographed in a wheelchair while out with her longtime friend Susan Sarandon and fans have been concerned for her health.

Now, a rep for the 74-year-old American Horror Story legend has revealed what happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

A spokesperson for the actress told Page Six, “Jessica is healthy and well, she is recovering from a leg injury she incurred at a dog park.” The photos of Jessica in a wheelchair can be seen on DailyMail.

If you don’t know, Jessica and Susan co-starred in Ryan Murphy‘s 2017 Feud as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

We’re wishing Jessica well and hope she makes a quick recovery after suffering from her leg injury!

Be sure to find out Jessica‘s ranking of her American Horror Story seasons.
Photos: Getty
