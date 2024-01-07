Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:44 pm

Julia Garner Shines in Disco Ball-Inspired Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Julia Garner Shines in Disco Ball-Inspired Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Julia Garner is slaying the red carpet.

The 29-year-old Ozark actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Garner

For the awards show, Julia sparkled in a silver disco ball-inspired dress.

Joining Julia on the red carpet was close friend and frequent collaborator director/producer Kitty Green.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Gucci dress, Santoni shoes, and Monica Vinader jewelry while carrying a Gucci bag.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Julia Garner arriving at the awards show…
Photos: Getty Images
