Julia Garner Shines in Disco Ball-Inspired Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Julia Garner is slaying the red carpet.

The 29-year-old Ozark actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the awards show, Julia sparkled in a silver disco ball-inspired dress.

Joining Julia on the red carpet was close friend and frequent collaborator director/producer Kitty Green.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Gucci dress, Santoni shoes, and Monica Vinader jewelry while carrying a Gucci bag.

