Kevin Costner Recites America Ferrera's 'Barbie' Monologue at Golden Globes 2024 - Watch the Moment!

Kevin Costner is evidently a Barbie fan like many of us!

The 68-year-old actor was presenting the nominees for Best Female Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy onstage alongside the 39-year-old actress at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

After America said she was a fan of his work, including The Bodyguard, quoting an iconic moment, Kevin started quoting the Barbie monologue.

“You know, it’s literally impossible being a woman,” he said. “That was pretty good.”

“Did you, Kevin Costner, memorize my monologue about womanhood from Barbie?” she asked.

“No,” he deadpanned. “But it’s an important message, really…and it always serves to remind me what’s possible in film. It just reminds me that when we take our time, when we manage to get it right, when film is working at its very best it can be about moments you never, ever forget…you just had one of those moments.”

The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy.