'May December' Stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, & Charles Melton Look Elegant at Golden Globes 2024

The cast of May December is hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton arrived in style at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actors scored four nominations for their 2023 film.

Keep reading to find out more…

Charles posed on the red carpet in a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure navy blue double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo. The actor is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in May December.

Julianne scored a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture and stunned in a Bottega Veneta red compact wool bustier dress.

Unsurprisingly, Natalie is also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. She wore a bedazzled gown and her hair in a ponytail for the evening.

May December is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Charles recently revealed if he introduced Natalie and Julianne to his show, Riverdale.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!