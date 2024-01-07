Nominee Taylor Swift Shimmers in Green at Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 8:04 pm

Taylor Swift is making the whole place shimmer!

The 34-year-old reputation singer-songwriter stunned in green at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

If you didn’t know, Taylor is also a nominee for the evening, and is up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Just one night before, Taylor was spotted hanging out with Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends before her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s big game on Sunday (January 7). Get the details!

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Taylor Swift is wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.
