Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Enjoy Dinner Together Ahead of Chiefs-Chargers Game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are hanging out again!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter and the 28-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed out for dinner together at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills with friends on Saturday (January 6) ahead of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (January 7).

Keep reading to find out more…

“They ordered wagyu and fries. It was a girls’ dinner and they were all super chill and just relaxing and very low-key in the dining room,” a source told People.

The group included Lyndsey Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, and Taylor and Brittany were pictured in all-black looks.

Taylor wore a polo neck sweater and high-waisted mini skirt with lace-up thigh-high boots, while Brittany wore a V-neck sweater and Gucci monogram-print skirt and heeled boots. Lyndsey, who is currently pregnant, wore a white ribbed dress, a black leather jacket and cowboy boots.

Brittany and Taylor have become fast friends ever since Taylor started dating Travis Kelce. Check out who was hanging out in their suite at the latest game!