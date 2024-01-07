Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 7:39 pm

'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Poses in Blue at Golden Globes 2024

Bella Ramsey has arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 20-year-old actor is a nominee at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bella wore a classy blue zip jacket paired with gray pants.

If you didn’t know, the star is up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for their performance as Ellie Williams in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Back in November, Bella Ramsey talked about dealing with fame after The Last of Us!

FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
